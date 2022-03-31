ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Talvin Hester Named Bulldog Basketball Head Coach

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Tech President Dr. Les Guice and Vice President/Director of Athletics Dr. Eric A. Wood introduced Talvin Hester as the 19th head men’s basketball coach in program history in a press conference Tuesday in the Davison Athletics Complex. Hester, who has 20 years of coaching experience, is no...

