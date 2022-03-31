Best Microsoft Surface tablet

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.

