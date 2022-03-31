Billy George McKinnie

Billy Jones Herndon, 88, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Aberdeen on July 13, 1933 to George and Cleo Womble Jones. He graduated Aberdeen High School in 1952 and furthered his education at the University of Mississippi earning his degree in pharmacy. He married the former Mary Gallop, and Billy was a pharmacist for over 50 years and had owned and operated McDuffie Pharmacy. He as a collector of Indian artifacts as well as being an avid hunter and fisherman. A man with many talents, he could fix or create anything with his hands. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at First Christian Church in Aberdeen with Bro. David Snyder and Bro. Phil Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is assisting the Herndon family. He is survived by his wife Mary Herndon of Amory; two sons, Bill Herndon (Alisa) of Murphreesboro, TN and Phil Herndon (Roberta) of Amory; one sister, Joyce Ann Peavey (George) of Georgia; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Gray, Zac Herndon, Kyle Herndon, Cody Herndon, and Peyton Herndon; 4 great grandchildren, Addie Kate Herndon, Ryleigh Beth Herndon, Carter Herndon, and Savannah Herndon; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Robert Herndon, Doyle Herndon, and Harold Herndon; and one sister, Doris Forsythe. Pallbearers will be Dennis Herndon, Frank Herndon, Zac Herndon, Kyle Herndon, Cody Herndon, Peyton Herndon, and Chris Gray. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.

