ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CHURCH NEWS

fgazette.com
 1 day ago

Regular services are prayer on Mondays at 6 p.m., Bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and morning worship is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 318-368-2634. Weekly service times are: Sunday – Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday – 6:30...

www.fgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hanford Sentinel

The paradox of life in Christ | Steve Swartz

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Believe it or not, that was basically what the church of the city of Corinth told the Apostle Paul in the spring of A.D. 56. This was tragic because this was a church that Paul himself had founded just six years earlier. What got them to that point? Basically, Paul called some of the members out on sexual sin that was going unchecked in the church, and in multiple ways, they did not respond well. He visited them, they rejected him, and they sent him on his way. He wrote them a letter confronting this sin once again in love. And this time, he had to wait to find out what happened. His co-worker, Titus, had been sent to ascertain how the church was doing and was supposed to meet Paul in the city of Troas. But when Paul arrived in Troas, Titus wasn’t there (Acts 20; 2 Corinthians 2).
RELIGION
LiveScience

The apostles: How Jesus' followers founded Christianity

The apostles were 12 of the disciples of Jesus who went on to spread his message and found the early Christian church. After the crucifixion of Jesus in the 1st century, they split up and began to proselytize both the message of Jesus and the concept that he was the son of God. In so doing they expanded the following of this offshoot of Judaism and set out the early tenets of what Christianity would become.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Church Service#Armor Of God#Christian Church#Religion#Church News#Antioch Baptist Weekly#Canaan Baptist Church#Dean Baptist#School 9 45 Church#Farmerville Church Of God
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Deseret News

What the pandemic has done to churches

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Two years after COVID-19 reached the United States, many churches are taking tentative steps toward restoring their pre-pandemic routines. One of my friends told me her church...
RELIGION
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

Digging helps believe in the Bible

Remembering my sixth grade elementary class – the teacher spoke of archaeology – this sparked my sincere interest in becoming an archaeologist who is one who finds historical proof in the earth of actual events. Of course as time passed, I became interested instead in horses and "girl...
RELIGION
Lockhaven Express

Finding Faith: Some things are worth fighting for

The last several weeks the news has been almost completely dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have been moved by the stories of Ukrainian citizens from all walks of life taking up arms to defend their country. These stories illustrate an important biblical truth that some things are...
RELIGION
Daily Leader

Trust God and tithe

“Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed me!” — Malachi 3:8, NKJV. “You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed me, even this whole nation.” — Malachi 3:9, NKJV. Many of the world’s problems could be avoided if only God’s people would...
RELIGION
Deseret News

Is Oprah a spiritual leader?

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Last week, Deseret News and The Marist Poll released their first “Faith in America” survey, which explored religion’s evolving role in American life. So far, I’ve used the new data to write about some of the reasons why people are less interested in organized religion today than they were in the past and Americans’ beliefs about wearing religious attire in public.
RELIGION
WSVN-TV

Catholic church fined for feeding poor inside the church

(WSVN) - It’s a group that feeds the hungry inside a church. The problem: a city wants them to stop and is fining them hundreds of thousands of dollars, and so the priest leading the group turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The roads will have traffic,...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy