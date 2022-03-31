ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Honda NT1100 And ADV350 Win 2022 Red Dot Design Awards

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda received its first Red Dot Design Award in 2020 for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Team Red followed up on that success by winning another Red Dot Design trophy with the 2021 Forza 750. Now, Honda keeps the streak going in 2022, with both the NT1100 sport-tourer and ADV350 scooter earning...

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Honda Unexpectedly Announces Three New Cars

Just a week ago, we'd have said Honda had a long way to go on electrification if anyone asked. It's now a different story. Today, Honda announced that it had hit its mark by making the latest Honda Civic Hatchback the final model in its fully electrified European range by the end of this year. Evidently, they were pretty early to that goal. It's only March, after all.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
CARS
RideApart

Designer Oberdan Bezzi Gives Honda Hawk11 The RR Treatment

Honda hit us with a steady stream of Hawk11 teasers before it finally unveiled the neo-retro at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show. Aside from beauty shots and promotional videos, we learned that the Africa Twin’s 1,082cc, 270-degree parallel-twin will also power the new Hawk11. However, Team Red continues to hold its cards close to the chest, refraining from revealing power figures and full specifications at this time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: It's official! The livestream is over and the GR Corolla is revealed. Read all about it in our debut post. Rumors of a GR Corolla have been swirling around the Internet for close to four years, but it's only today Toyota will give its compact hatchback the Gazoo Racing treatment. Oddly enough, the company has refrained from revealing the car's identity, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teasers have suggested it'll be related to the immensely popular Corolla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#The Red Dot#Vehicles#Team Red#Nt1100#Red Dot Design Awards#Design Center
TechRadar

Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki & Yamaha form joint battery-swapping company for EVs

Japan’s big four motorcycle companies - Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha - have come together to form an entity that will standardise swappable batteries for electric powered vehicles. Along with Japanese petroleum company Eneos, the Japanese bike majors are forming a new company called Gachaco, which will not only...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Toyota Launches Limited-Run GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Race Car

The Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota wasted no time in taking it racing. It also launched the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, with sales for the track-only car reaching 50 by the end of 2021. Toyota will add at least six more to that number with its new Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that adds a handful of special features over the standard car.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark Sports Ultra-Rare Engine Option

This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected. In the 1950s, two competing cars constantly fought for the title of America's favorite luxury sedan/coupe. These vehicles came from manufacturers who had been at each other's throats for decades by that point and still reigns true to this day. We're talking about Ford and Chevy; more specifically, we're talking about the Fairlane and Impala. These two cars were direct competitors back in the day, and classic automotive enthusiasts still fight about it. You can get a piece of the action in this excellent condition 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skylark. This car has made great attributes both under the hood and inside the car but first, let's talk about the incredible exterior quality and how it's been maintained after all these years.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

These Honda and Toyota Output Numbers Will Shock You

Japanese auto kings Honda and Toyota defy parts shortage for the month of February. These new numbers bring on probably the best month these two automakers have seen. Reuter’s Satoshi Sugiyama wrote in an article explaining how Toyota and Honda, the Japanese automakers responsible for revolutionizing the auto industry, have revolutionized once more by stepping up and boosting their production output for the month of February.
GAS PRICE
Hypebae

Open Road: Toyota GR 86 by Mark Arcenal

For car enthusiasts, driving is about more than just the technical specifics. Open Road explores not just what these cars do, but what they mean. Whether it’s an old, new, or exotic model, HYPEBAE is looking beyond the stats to unpack the simple pleasures of automotive. For this edition...
CARS
Motorious

2005 Porsche Carrera GT Is A German Supercar

With a V10 on its side this incredible Porsche supercar is the perfect purchase for any enthusiast looking for a beautiful driving experience. Porsche is one of Europe's most potent automotive manufacturers to ever cross the finish line at the Nurburgring. In the lineup, you'll find a plethora of rear-wheel drive, rear-engine, and high-powered supercars, which lay down some of the world's fastest times on tracks across the globe. One such model is the Carrera GT which utilizes a very sleek and low-slung nature to deliver one of the most brutal and raw driving experiences available on the supercar market. Speeds of over 200 mph are elementary to achieve when driving a car like this because of the dedicated German engineering and design which produced vehicles like the 911 and 918. Of course, you'll just have to see for yourself how unique these cars can really be.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Ridgeline RTL-E

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
RideApart

Check Out This XSR900 Craft Build Kit From Y's Gear

When Yamaha unveiled the 2022 XSR900, it pushed the modern-classic into new territory—the ‘80s. Commemorating the iconic Sonauto-Yamaha Grand Prix team, Iwata outfitted the XSR in a vibrant blue/yellow livery and added a stubby tail end to complete the look. Team Blue may have moved the XSR900’s design inspiration one decade ahead, but Yamaha’s Japanese accessories brand Y’s Gear proves it isn’t over the ’70s with the XSR900 Craft Build kit.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
torquenews.com

Top Toyota Exec Refers to Mazda as "Partner" For a Joint Factory

Top Toyota executive Masashi Aihara shook hands with Mazda executive cementing themselves as partners for a joint factory in Alabama. When we think of influential Japanese automakers, we think of Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and all their sub-companies like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti. However, this past decade, one particular Japanese automaker has been pushing its way through the stiff competition and into American garages. That company? Mazda.
ALABAMA STATE
Motor1.com

Ferrari 308 With Honda Engine Swap Sounds Absolutely Evil

Ferrari purists should look away because this 308 GTBi no longer has its Modena-built V8, and there's now a turbocharged Honda K24 occupying the engine bay. This video shows the swapped powerplant's first startup. The embedded clip above starts right when the engine turns over. The staccato raspiness from the...
CARS
Motorious

1963 Split Window Corvette Enters Supercharger Heaven

With the full force of a very competent and dedicated build on its side, this C2 Corvette is the perfect classic restomod. The C2 Corvette is one of America's most iconic sports cars because of the ridiculous engine options, sleek styling, and Hollywood star power. Classic car collectors love these things in stock form as the split window models are some of the rarest cars ever to hit the nation's sales floor. That means that, for purists, modification is a big no-no, but we car enthusiasts don't like it when other people tell us what to do with our cars. This particular car serves as a testament to the ever-present rebellious energy that lives within all of us. Despite being one of the most desirable and valuable cars on the classic collector market, this vicious 'Vette has been customized to fit the exact personality of its owner. So what is it about the car that makes it so terrifying to classic purists everywhere?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy