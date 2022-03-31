ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Takes Kellyoke to Church for ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ Cover

By Fred Sahai
 2 days ago

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on a classic on Thursday’s episode (March 31) of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

In the latest edition of Kellyoke , the singer performed Dusty Springfield ‘s “Son of a Preacher Man,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1969.

Clarkson wore a long-sleeved black floor-length dress, which fittingly resembled the clerical clothing worn by preachers. The backup singers, who also wore all black, accompanied the 39-year-old vocalist in the gospel choir’s style, highlighting the song’s religious theme.

This is not the first time the American Song Contest host has tackled a 1960s song for her Kellyoke segment, which has featured an eclectic mix of recent hits and classics spanning decades. In October, she covered the Isley Brothers ‘ 1969 anthem of independence “ It’s Your Thing .”

“The only one who could ever reach me/ Was the son of a preacher man/ The only boy who could ever teach me/ Was the son of a preacher man,” she sang, bringing the song to new heights with her signature vocal flourishes.

“Son of a Preacher Man” was written by the American songwriting duo John Hurley and Ronnie Wilkins and became an international hit for Springfield when it was released as a single for her album Dusty in Memphis . The track is also remembered by younger generations as part of the soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult film Pulp Fiction .

Other recent Kellyoke numbers from Clarkson’s daytime show include “ Almost Doesn’t Count ” by Brandy , “ High Horse ” by Kacey Musgraves , and Billie Eilish and Khalid ‘s “ Lovely.

Watch Clarkson perform “Son of a Preacher Man” below.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Springfield
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Son Of A Preacher Man#Pulp Fiction#Horse#The Kelly Clarkson Show#American#The Isley Brothers
