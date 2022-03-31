Kelly Clarkson Takes Kellyoke to Church for ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ Cover

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on a classic on Thursday’s episode (March 31) of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

In the latest edition of Kellyoke , the singer performed Dusty Springfield ‘s “Son of a Preacher Man,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1969.

Clarkson wore a long-sleeved black floor-length dress, which fittingly resembled the clerical clothing worn by preachers. The backup singers, who also wore all black, accompanied the 39-year-old vocalist in the gospel choir’s style, highlighting the song’s religious theme.

This is not the first time the American Song Contest host has tackled a 1960s song for her Kellyoke segment, which has featured an eclectic mix of recent hits and classics spanning decades. In October, she covered the Isley Brothers ‘ 1969 anthem of independence “ It’s Your Thing .”

“The only one who could ever reach me/ Was the son of a preacher man/ The only boy who could ever teach me/ Was the son of a preacher man,” she sang, bringing the song to new heights with her signature vocal flourishes.

“Son of a Preacher Man” was written by the American songwriting duo John Hurley and Ronnie Wilkins and became an international hit for Springfield when it was released as a single for her album Dusty in Memphis . The track is also remembered by younger generations as part of the soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult film Pulp Fiction .

Other recent Kellyoke numbers from Clarkson’s daytime show include “ Almost Doesn’t Count ” by Brandy , “ High Horse ” by Kacey Musgraves , and Billie Eilish and Khalid ‘s “ Lovely. ”

Watch Clarkson perform “Son of a Preacher Man” below.