AJ Crimson’s Family Releases Statement About His Heartbreaking Passing

By Shamika Sanders
 1 day ago

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

***Update***

From The Family of AJ Crimson:

AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.  We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!

On behalf of Michele Marie PR, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of AJ Crimson, Founder and CEO of AJ Crimson Beauty. Our entire team mourns this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with AJ’s family. Our deepest sympathies go out to them. We absolutely loved AJ, truly one of the sweetest, most humble people we have ever had the pleasure of working with. We are all devastated.

***Original Story Resumes Below***

Beauty pioneer and makeup entrepreneur AJ Crimson is reportedly dead. The self-taught celebrity makeup artist and founder of AJ Crimson Beauty is known for his work with celebrity clients Regina King, Amerie, LeToya Luckett, Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, Angela Bassett, and Raven-Symoné. Crimson’s products have been featured in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Esquire, and more.

Tributes to Crimson began pouring out late last night with friends and colleagues taking to social media to express their melancholy over the heartbreaking news. Details about his death are limited, but what isn’t limited are the countless stories of his bright light. He will surely be missed.

We spoke to Crimson in 2020 , when he opened up about his vision for AJ Crimson Beauty. “My vision for AJ Crimson Beauty was luxury cosmetics with Black women in mind first. As a makeup artist, my entire career I gravitated to luxury products for my clientele. Yet there weren’t always products at that level that worked with some of my more melanin-rich clients. I thought it was a shame only drug store options [were] available, so I knew I had to change that,” he said. “I love beautiful things, people, fashion, architecture. The beauty industry sort of found me; I thought I’d be in politics, public speaking or artist management, which are all passions of mine [and] have been involved in, but beauty has taken me all over the world in a very interesting way.”

Crimson last Instagram post shows him walking his followers through his 9 pcs Master Artistry Vegan Fiber Brush Collection.

Details of Crimson’s passing have not yet been confirmed.

