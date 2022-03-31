ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Columbus residents taking to streets to clean up the Friendly City

By Eric Lampkin
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus residents are taking to the streets to make the Friendly City a cleaner city. Pick It Up! Possum Town, a city-wide clean-up campaign, launches Saturday. From 8 to...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 1

