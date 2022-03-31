ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood Nip: Twitter Remembers The Late Nipsey Hussle On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing

By D.L. Chandler
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

Source: Genaro Molina / Getty


Nipsey Hussle enjoyed a great in the independent Hip-Hop space ahead of signing with a major label and was on the cusp of greatness when he was tragically murdered three years ago today (March 31). On Twitter, fans are remembering Neighborhood Nip with heavy hearts by honoring the young legend.

The story of Nipsey Hussle is one we’ve covered here at Hip-Hop Wired several times over, so we won’t dive in deep there. However, we do wish to send our ongoing thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the Asghedom and all of Nipsey’s loved ones on this day.

Listening back to Nipsey’s body of work, it’s bittersweet at times. Not only did he have a natural gift for words and delivery, but Nip also had this uncanny ability to make what he rapped about appear in one’s mind visually. Coupled with a voice tailor-made for rapping and a microphone presence like few others, Nipsey was indeed great.

Gone far too soon, Nipsey Hussle’s legacy lives on in his family’s foundation work and via the journey of his progeny. As Nipsey Hussle coined, The Marathon Continues.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London Vows To Love Him Forever On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

The late rap icon’s wife shared a photo of the ‘Victory Lap’ star along with a message commemorating their relationship. It’s been three years since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33. His wife Lauren London, 37, shared a photo of the rapper smiling along with a loving message to her late husband. The model and actress wrote that she’d always love Nipsey in the remembrance shared on her Instagram on Thursday March 31.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
Essence

GU Jams: Lizzo Teases New Single, Plus Listen To New Music By Latto, Coco Jones, Chance The Rapper And Cardi B.

Some of our favorite artists are back with some serious bangers. GU Jams is Girls United’s column dedicated to sharing and discussing new music and music news. If you’ve been seeking new music, look no further. This week, some of our favorite artists released new and exciting projects that will surely get you dancing, singing, or swooning. From Coco Jones’ comeback to music to Lizzo teasing her next single, discover the music that inspired us this week below.
MUSIC
