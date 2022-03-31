ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine governor signs bill to save 2 rural veterans homes

Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor on Thursday signed into law a proposal to prevent two veterans homes from closing. Both chambers of the Maine Legislature voted unanimously...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state's gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.Washington joins nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict magazine capacity size.“We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of Washington,” Inslee, a Democrat, said at a news conference in the Capitol’s state reception room, where he was surrounded by lawmakers and other supporters of the new laws.The Capitol was closed to...
POLITICS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine looks to expand rural law

FORT KENT, Maine — One of the U.S.'s most rural states is looking to improve access to lawyers for residents who live far from urban areas. The Maine Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a proposal from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson that would authorize the University of Maine School of Law to open a satellite rural legal aid clinic in Fort Kent. Jackson, who represents a district in far northern Maine, said the move is about protecting “the rights of rural Mainers while creating opportunities for young people to pursue a legal education and set up a practice in the rural, underserved parts of our state.”
MAINE STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Troy Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Ap#The Maine Legislature#Maine Veterans#Democratic#Senate
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gov. Mills proposes $3.5M to keep Maine Veterans' Homes open

Maine Gov. Janet Mills proposed dedicating $3.5 million in funding to help keep the doors open at two Maine Veterans' Homes that are slated to close in April. The closure of the Machias and Caribou nursing homes was announced Feb. 24 through a news release issued by the Maine Veterans' Homes Board of Trustees. They cited escalating operational losses and the "growing scarcity of qualified workforce" among the factors that led to the decision.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Bill would help National Guard, Reserve members get benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is part of a group of lawmakers that introduced a bipartisan bill to help National Guard and Reserve members receive their benefits upon retirement or completion of service. A particular form is frequently required by the Department of Veterans...
MILITARY
kmvt

Governor Little signs bill remove racially restrictive covenants from home deeds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law legislation that would remove racially restrictive language from property covenants and deeds. Senate Bill 1240 unanimously passed both the Idaho House and Senate and allows homeowners or tenants to update their housing covenant free of charge. The law will go into effect on July 1.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy