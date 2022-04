Goldman Sachs is asking employees to return to the office five days a week after the firm's outspoken CEO branded working from home 'an abberation.'. The investment bank's decree new was revealed five weeks after only half of the company's 10,000 employees showed up to the New York City headquarters when offices reopened on February 1 after the COVID Omicron surge. Workers were reportedly been given more than two weeks notice to prepare for the return to office.

BUSINESS ・ 19 DAYS AGO