Spotify and Google are teaming up to give users on Android smartphones more choice on how they pay for a Premium subscription to the music platform. From later this year, you'll be able to choose for the payment to either go through Spotify's own system or Google Play Billing instead, according to the latest Spotify Blog Post. The change is expected to come to other big-name apps as well, though we’ve yet to hear specifics.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO