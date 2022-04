WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - Rockford business mogul, Sunil Puri, has been appointed as a member of President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee on the Arts. The announcement came Friday along with the names of 13 more cultural leaders chosen to represent their respected communities at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts. Members of the advisory committee act as a national network, helping broaden and extend the vision of the center’s artistic programming.

