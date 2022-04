LAS CRUCES - When one thinks of academic research, topics that immediately come to mind often involve science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. However, if New Mexico State University wants to earn R1 status, the highest level a research university can attain, research must also involve non-STEM fields, including the creative arts and humanities. Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education issues the R1 classification to Ph.D.-granting universities with very high research activity.

