Biden released reserve oil but gas prices may still hit record highs this summer

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'
Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
Is Biden To Blame For High Gas Prices? Here's What Oil Execs Say
Gas prices recently hit all-time highs in the United States as pressures from the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed the cost of oil higher. Oil and gas companies like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) have benefitted from this rise in oil prices, with stock prices following suit.
CNBC
Why gas prices are high even though the U.S. doesn't depend on Russia for oil
Gas prices soared when Russia invaded Ukraine, but the U.S. produces more oil than any other country and imports little from Russia. Here is what happened.
Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
An upcoming rise in food prices could be worse than predicted in the United States.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The United States went through several crises in 2021. One of the biggest problems the United States faced was the highest inflation rate in the past three decades.
CNBC
Why gas prices have soared in America
For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
Oil prices drop, but gas prices remain high
Drivers across South Florida and the Treasure Coast are still feeling fuel frustration, despite the cost of oil dropping below $100 a barrel.
U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
Atlantic City Press
Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb
When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
WMAZ
Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not
The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
kmvt
Cost of crude oil slips, record setting gas prices press pause
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After reaching $123 per barrel last week, AAA says that the cost of crude oil has dropped in recent days and is currently trading near $102 per barrel. If the trend continues, it could bring some relief to a gasoline market that is besieged by record-breaking prices.
Oil prices dip after report that Biden plans to tap petroleum reserve
Reports that President Biden plans to tap the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the third time in six months in a move to curb soaring U.S. fuel costs have pushed oil prices down nearly $5 a barrel in overnight trading. Mr. Biden is preparing to order the release of up...
Washington Times
House Democrats ask oil companies to testify over record-high gas prices
House Democrats on Wednesday requested that executives from a half-dozen major oil companies testify before lawmakers over high gasoline prices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent letters to the executives of BP, Chevron, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Royal Dutch Shell requesting their appearance for an April 6 hearing.
TechCrunch
Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production
The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
Biden orders release of 1 million barrels of oil a day from U.S. strategic reserve
Biden's order to release of 1 million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserve is a bid to control prices that have spiked after sanctions on Russia.
MoneyWatch: Analyzing President Biden’s plan to combat gas prices
President Biden announced Thursday the release of 180 million additional barrels of oil over the next six months to combat gas prices, as well as urged Congress to impose fees on companies that he accuses of “hoarding without producing” and discussed his plans to boost the domestic production of critical minerals. CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver sit down with Tamar Essner, a principal at Vectis Energy Partners, to discuss.
China's retail diesel, gasoline prices to hit record highs
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s retail diesel and gasoline prices are set to soar to historically high levels, following a surge in global crude oil benchmarks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prices of retail diesel and gasoline will both be increased by 110 yuan ($17.34) a tonne effective from Friday, the...
Oil prices sink as US considers tapping reserves, stocks struggle
Oil prices tumbled Thursday on reports that the United States is considering tapping its reserves to combat a supply crisis sparked by the Ukraine war. The news comes as the International Energy Agency urges other countries to further tap their reserves.
Alabama gas prices: Will the dip in prices continue?
As expected, the falling price in oil is showing up - very slowly - at gas stations around the country and in Alabama. According to AAA, the average price in Alabama for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline today is $4.12, two cents less from the day before. A week...
Wyoming News
