Biden released reserve oil but gas prices may still hit record highs this summer

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0b9W_0evjNYDg00

The US is releasing 180 million barrels of oil from reserve, but experts are skeptical of the move having a large enough impact on oil prices. CNN's Matt Egan reports.

