ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Coach Dwayne Killings will remain at the helm of the UAlbany men's basketball program, but will pay a fine and serve a five-game suspension. On Feb. 27, 2022, the University received a complaint against Killings, regarding an incident just prior to a road game in November of last year. The University immediately began an investigation and took timely and appropriate action at each stage as new information became available, including temporarily placing Coach Killings on an alternative assignment to protect the integrity and confidentiality of the inquiry and the rights of all parties involved.

ALBANY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO