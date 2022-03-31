Changing of the Guard Aboard International Space Station

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station today (March 18), wrapping up a brief orbital chase. A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov docked with the station's new Prichal module at 3:12 p.m. EDT (1912 GMT) as both vehicles were flying over eastern Kazakhstan.
SpaceX is reportedly putting a halt to the production of new Crew Dragon units, a vehicle that has been employed for ferrying passengers between Earth and the International Space Station. As per a Reuters report, the company will continue to develop parts for the existing fleet for refurbishing needs and will retain the necessary production infrastructure, should the need arise to make more Crew Dragon units in the foreseeable future. The Elon Musk-led private space company will now focus on using its existing fleet of Crew Dragon ships to execute commercial flights on behalf of clients such as Axiom.
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
China’s Tianwen-1 lander and Zhurong rover touched down on the Martian plain Utopia Planitia on May 14, 2021 after spending about three months orbiting the Red Planet. While the Chinese Space Agency has shared images of the rover and lander (including a cute family portrait taken by a wireless remote camera), NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been following the rover’s travels from above.
Ingenuity arrived on the red planet with NASA’s Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. Its original mission was simply to demonstrate the ability to fly a helicopter in Mars’ thin atmosphere. After three successful flights proving the technology — and marking the first powered flight on another planet — NASA shifted Ingenuity into an operational mode with a further two flights. Since then, the helicopter has performed 16 flights, further testing its capabilities while helping Perseverance navigate Jezero Crater, but now it’s onto a new mission: to explore the Jezero river delta.
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
Officials at NASA are no doubt both excited and nervous as the agency gets ready for the debut of its most powerful rocket ever, dubbed the "mega moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It just rolled out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday (March 17) for prelaunch testing of the Artemis 1 mission.
NASA announced plans to develop a second human lander for its Artemis program, which aims to send humans back to the Moon by around 2025. The U.S. space agency is calling on commercial space companies to propose concepts for landers that can carry humans to the Moon and back, to provide competition for SpaceX for missions beyond Artemis III.
It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, two years after the firm flew humans to space for the first time. There are now four Crew Dragons in the SpaceX fleet, primarily aimed at taking astronauts to the International Space Station, and then returning them to Earth.
ORLANDO, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to test-fire a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday ahead of its first private astronaut mission, Axiom-1, to the International Space Station. The test, dubbed a static fire test, is a routine part of prelaunch procedures. All nine of the Falcon's Merlin 1D...
OneWeb has found a new ride for its internet satellites. OneWeb has launched 428 broadband spacecraft to date, all of them using Russian-built Soyuz rockets operated by the French company Arianespace. But Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine made that situation untenable. Before allowing a Soyuz topped with 36 OneWeb satellites...
March 30 (UPI) -- After a record-breaking 355 days in space, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei has returned to Earth. A Russian Soyuz capsule safely returned Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, to Earth Wednesday morning, landing in a field in Kazakhstan around 7:30 a.m. EDT.
Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin made headlines around the world when he stated that the U.S. would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space since Russia would no longer make its rocket engines available to the U.S. companies. And although NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down the comments at the time, there is no doubt that traveling to space may soon become more complicated.
After much speculation and concern the past month whether Russia would allow a US astronaut to ride back to Earth in a Soyuz spacecraft, Mark Vande Hei and two cosmonauts landed safely in Kazakhstan on March 30. Mostly lost amid the political tensions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vande...
Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov handed over "the keys" to the International Space Station today (March 29) as NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said goodbye to the international space crew. In a ceremony aboard the orbiting lab that NASA broadcast on a livestream this morning, Shkaplerov formally shifted his command of...
NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
