Maine governor signs bill to save 2 rural veterans homes

CNN — US Rep. Don Young, an Alaska Republican and the longest-serving member of the current Congress, has died, his office said in a statement Friday. He was 88. "It's with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young (R-AK), the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved," the statement said. "His beloved wife Anne was by his side."

ALASKA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO