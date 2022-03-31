ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine governor signs bill to save 2 rural veterans homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor on Thursday signed into law a proposal to prevent two veterans homes from closing. Both chambers of the Maine Legislature voted unanimously...

