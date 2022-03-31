ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas woman with cancer given wedding dress of her dreams

By Sarah Hollenbeck
 2 days ago
A Pinellas County bridal shop has stepped up to help a bride with cancer make her special day perfect.

33-year-old Catie Bauer was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in January 2022. After the diagnosis, Bauer and her fiancé decided to host a commitment ceremony on St. Pete Beach in July.

When the owner of Bearer of the Bling in Kenneth City heard about Bauer’s story, they offered to pay for the wedding dress of her dreams.

ABC Action News was there as Bauer tried on several dresses alongside her best friend Ursula, her mom and her mom’s best friend.

“I have tumors that grow everywhere, and I also have cancer. It came back for a third time this January so we decided to move forward towards doing our commitment ceremony this Summer. I think it’s just important that we get to say words in front of our family and friends and show our love to our family and friends,” Bauer said as her friends and family wept in the background.

Shantel Griffin, one of the co-owners of Bearer of the Bling said she was thrilled to be able to play a small part in Bauer’s big day.

“It was a no-brainer to help this sweet girl and after meeting her, I can’t be happier that we agreed to help her big day happen,” Griffin said.

Bauer met her fiancé while he was working as a caretaker for her Grandfather. She said Josh is her soul mate and that is something even cancer can’t get in the way of.

“I think our commitment ceremony will be a big day for both of us. This dress makes me feel so beautiful,” she said while wearing a long, jeweled strapless gown.

