6.8 magnitude quake strikes Loyalty Islands region – USGS

New satellite images have revealed the scale of the vast Saharan dust cloud blanketing western Europe.Storm Celia is driving a warm air mass filled with dust from North Africa to Europe, affecting the air quality in a number of countries.Spain was particularly impacted with local officials advising citizens to wear masks when outside and avoid outdoor exercise. Those with allergies and respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable to spikes in small-particle air pollution.Madrid, along with resort towns in the Southeast, saw skies darken to a “Bladerunner”-like orange. The dust impacted visibility in most of the country, and caused cancellation of seven...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 DAYS AGO