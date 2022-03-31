ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Loyalty Islands region – USGS

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Friday, the...

WTRF- 7News

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

A strong earthquake was felt in Japan late Wednesday, local time. Preliminary reports put it at a 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake occurred just off the coast from Fukushima. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a high-tide warning, and no tsunami alert was immediately issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. A tsunami is not expected in […]
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

USGS: 3.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Central Oklahoma

An earthquake with a 3.2-magnitude was reported Sunday morning in central Oklahoma. The quake happened just after 10 a.m. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was located 3.9 miles east-northeast of Edmond and 14 miles south of Guthrie. This is a developing story.
The Guardian

Severe thunderstorms bring large hailstones to Florida

While Florida is known as the Sunshine State, it is actually the most thunderstorm-prone part of the United States. Despite this, severe thunderstorms with large hail are very rare. Last week, the National Weather Service issued only the second warning for large hail in the state since 2002. Golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail was reported in a number of locations around the densely populated Orlando metro area.
The Daily News Online

USGS: 2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — If you thought you felt a tremor this morning, you weren’t dreaming. A minor earthquake occurred 11:11 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Service. It had a 2.6 magnitude and occurred at a depth of 9.3 km. According to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, a tremor between...
The Independent

Satellite images show massive Saharan dust storm engulfing western Europe

New satellite images have revealed the scale of the vast Saharan dust cloud blanketing western Europe.Storm Celia is driving a warm air mass filled with dust from North Africa to Europe, affecting the air quality in a number of countries.Spain was particularly impacted with local officials advising citizens to wear masks when outside and avoid outdoor exercise. Those with allergies and respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable to spikes in small-particle air pollution.Madrid, along with resort towns in the Southeast, saw skies darken to a “Bladerunner”-like orange. The dust impacted visibility in most of the country, and caused cancellation of seven...
Gephardt Daily

7.3 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan

TOKYO, Japan, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan Wednesday night. According to the U.S. Geological Service, the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. local time triggering a tsunami advisory for the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures. Residents are...
NBC Bay Area

M3.6 Earthquake Strikes in Santa Cruz County: USGS

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday morning in Santa Cruz County, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake shook near Corralitos, at around 9:59 a.m., the USGS said. It was originally reported as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake but USGS downgraded it to a 3.6 magnitude earthquake. The...
The Guardian

Extreme rainfall hits New Zealand and Brazil while California feels early heat

Intense rainfall hit northern parts of New Zealand on 21 March, causing severe flooding. Albany in northern Auckland was hit by 109mm of rain in 10 hours with the March average 85mm to 90mm. About 76.8mm of this fell within just one hour, representing Auckland’s wettest hour on record. The flooding was associated with potent thunderstorms crossing the Auckland region which produced 4,000 lightning flashes in an hour and at its peak, 700 in five minutes.
Atlantic City Press

UN chief unveils plan to get whole world access to early weather warnings

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a plan Wednesday to ensure every single person on the planet has access to early warning systems for extreme weather and climate disasters within the next five years. Early warning systems inform people that dangerous weather is on the way. They have been crucial in...
scitechdaily.com

Drenching Rains To Pose Greater Threat To Fire-Damaged Areas in Western United States

Climate change will raise risks of debris flows, flash floods. The western United States this century is facing a greatly heightened risk of heavy rains inundating areas that were recently scarred by wildfires, new research warns. Such events can cause significant destruction, including debris flows, mudslides, and flash floods, because the denuded landscape cannot easily contain the drenching moisture.
Phys.org

Torrential rains kill 14 in Brazil

Torrential downpours triggered flash floods and landslides across Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, killing at least 14 people including eight children, and leaving five missing, authorities said Saturday. Two days of heavy rain have battered a broad swathe of the southeastern state's Atlantic coast, the latest in a series of...
NBC News

Thousands of Australians flee homes as floods inundate towns

SYDNEY — Heavy rains deluged Australia’s east coast on Wednesday, submerging entire towns, while thousands of people fled their homes for the second time within weeks after fast-moving floodwaters burst river banks and broke over levees. Several towns in northern New South Wales, already reeling after record floods...
