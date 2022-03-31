ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County Schools update safety, security plan amid uptick in violence

By Tim Tooten
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County Public Schools is the latest school district to become concerned about an uptick in school violence. The district said it's committed to making safety changes before students head home for summer. School officials said student discipline issues taking place on and off...

