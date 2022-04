A Canadian official criticized President Biden on Friday, calling his decision to ask countries such as Iran and Venezuela for oil "absolutely senseless." "[Canada is] already the largest supplier of energy to the United States, closest friend and ally," Alberta, Canada Finance Minister Sonya Savage said during an appearance on "America’s Newsroom." "And yet we see them going to Venezuela, Iran, Saudi Arabia, for more energy. It’s absolutely senseless. We’re right next door."

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO