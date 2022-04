"When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down,” the Full House alum captioned a photo of his face covered in blood posted to Instagram this morning. “In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.” The comedian went on to detail the ups and downs that came with his reliance on alcohol over the years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO