Tyrese Gibson Defends Will Smith, Talks Late Mom and New Movie 'Morbius' (Exclusive)

Morbius' director reveals if Spider-Man exists in the movie's universe. Daniel Espinosa has been asked about Spider-Man almost as much as the subject of his film. He talked to CinemaBlend about the Wall-Crawler and where he fits into the picture with Jared Leto's anti-hero. In short, his answer is that Spidey is swinging around somewhere, but that doesn't exactly mean that audiences will see him up front. That's a win for all the fans that want to see Tom Holland's version of the hero swinging around against all these villains in the Sony Universe. However, in this case, there might be another Spider-Man wearing that mask first. Initial trailers for the movie showed off a version of the Avenger in the background on posters. But, addition intrigue sprung from the fact that the images featured a suit that looked like the Sam Raimi version of the character rather than the MCU's Spidey. There's a lot to unpack, honestly.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO