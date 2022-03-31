ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tyrese Gibson Defends Will Smith, Talks Late Mom and New Movie 'Morbius' (Exclusive)

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Gibson is weighing in on the Oscars drama. The 43-year-old Morbius actor spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on Wednesday, and revealed why he's supporting Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. "When is the last time you heard somebody apologize about something they...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Academy Awards#Film Star#Rock
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Beyoncé in Talks to Perform on Oscars Telecast From Compton Tennis Courts (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Organizers behind the Oscars are pulling out all the stops to land an iconic performance from best original song nominee Beyoncé, multiple sources close to the show told Variety. While the superstar made nary an awards campaign stop over the past months in support of her track “Be Alive,” co-written with artist Dixson for the film “King Richard,”  Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif. The concept...
COMPTON, CA
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
WUSA

Denzel Washington Breaks His Silence on Will Smith's Oscar Slap: 'Who Are We to Condemn?'

Denzel Washington is opening up about the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The Training Day star attended a leadership summit for author and bishop T.D. Jakes on Saturday in Washington, D.C., where the discussion pivoted from the Oscar-winning actor's lifelong career in Hollywood and his faith to what transpired between the King Richard star and the comedian.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Morbius Director Reveals If Spider-Man Exists In New Movie's Universe

Morbius' director reveals if Spider-Man exists in the movie's universe. Daniel Espinosa has been asked about Spider-Man almost as much as the subject of his film. He talked to CinemaBlend about the Wall-Crawler and where he fits into the picture with Jared Leto's anti-hero. In short, his answer is that Spidey is swinging around somewhere, but that doesn't exactly mean that audiences will see him up front. That's a win for all the fans that want to see Tom Holland's version of the hero swinging around against all these villains in the Sony Universe. However, in this case, there might be another Spider-Man wearing that mask first. Initial trailers for the movie showed off a version of the Avenger in the background on posters. But, addition intrigue sprung from the fact that the images featured a suit that looked like the Sam Raimi version of the character rather than the MCU's Spidey. There's a lot to unpack, honestly.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy