ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD search for ACE Cash Express robbery suspects

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmGyG_0evjHzvb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for robberies at multiple ACE Cash Express stores.

Memphis Police say the latest robbery happened at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the ACE Cash Express on Winchester Road near Tchulahoma Road.

Police say a man tried to pry open the security door with a crowbar while another man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employees. A third man, who police say was armed, reportedly stood at the door and acted as a lookout.

FedEx Hub employee accused of stealing $8K while working

Memphis Police say these suspects are believed to be responsible for several other robberies at ACE Cash Express stores. Police released surveillance video of the robbery Thursday.

Police say ACE Cash Express has offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331Zzw_0evjHzvb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdEoJ_0evjHzvb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfHA5_0evjHzvb00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCNa0_0evjHzvb00

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for endangered missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help locating a woman officials say is endangered. Jazmine Jones, 28, was last seen in the 8200 block of Sunbridge Way in Memphis on Sunday night. She was leaving the area in a gray 2019 Hyundai Elantra with Mississippi plates, a release...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ace Cash Express#Mpd#Robbery#Memphis Police#The Ace Cash Express#Nexstar Media Inc
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

VIDEO: Man assaults officer at Collierville Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on video taking swings at a police officer in the drive-through line at a Collierville Chick-fil-A before he was tackled early Thursday. A witness told WREG police tried to detain the man inside the Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue. Moments later, the man was filmed assaulting the officer outside […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

City watch issued for Memphis woman

UPDATE 6:34 AM: City watch alert for Jones has been cancelled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued a city watch alert for a missing woman. 28-year-old Jazmine Jones was last seen in Cordova on the 8200 block of Sturbridge Way near Raleigh Lagrange and North Germantown Parkway on Sunday. Police believe she is endangered. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Four men arrested for robbery at Alcorn State University

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery that happened at Alcorn State University. According to Claiborne County deputies, witnesses said four individuals jumped out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and robbed them of their car keys, wallets, money and cell phones in the Medgar Evers […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WREG

WREG

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy