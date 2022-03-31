MPD search for ACE Cash Express robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for robberies at multiple ACE Cash Express stores.

Memphis Police say the latest robbery happened at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the ACE Cash Express on Winchester Road near Tchulahoma Road.

Police say a man tried to pry open the security door with a crowbar while another man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employees. A third man, who police say was armed, reportedly stood at the door and acted as a lookout.

Memphis Police say these suspects are believed to be responsible for several other robberies at ACE Cash Express stores. Police released surveillance video of the robbery Thursday.

Police say ACE Cash Express has offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.









Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

