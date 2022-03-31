ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healey agrees to 2 debates in Democratic governor's contest

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey has agreed to two media-sponsored debates with her fellow Democratic candidate for governor, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, before the September primary. Healey...

Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
Reuters

Maryland judge throws out Democratic-backed congressional map

March 25 (Reuters) - A Maryland judge on Friday threw out the state's new Democratic-backed congressional map, ruling the district lines overwhelmingly favored the party in violation of the state constitution, and ordered lawmakers to draw a new plan. The decision was a blow to Democrats, who are already facing...
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
Must Read Alaska

RNC sues Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee over weaponizing congressional subpoena powers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives January 6th Committee, and its members, seeking to stop the unlawful seizure of confidential party information. “The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the...
Daily Mail

All three House Democrat octogenarians - with a combined aged of 244 years old - announce they are running for reelection in 2022 despite the rising prospect of a Republican bloodbath

The trio of top House Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn - are all running for re-election. The 81-year-old Clyburn announced Monday he would run for a 15th term, while the 81-year-old Pelosi and 82-year-old Hoyer had previously announced 2022 runs.
WOWK

Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teamed up with one of the emerging progressives in Congress on Monday for a town hall in New York, showing a united Democratic front months ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi appeared with freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a rising progressive in...
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
