ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Person arrested after leading Suffolk police on chase with stolen vehicle

13News Now
13News Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said a person was arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon. The Southampton County Sheriff's Office advised Suffolk...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
13News Now
13News Now

26K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow 13News Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Drugs found in vehicle after high-speed chase Sunday

LAKE HALLIE Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multiple-county chase Sunday night. Lake Hallie Police arrested 36-year-old Daniel Zelms of Chippewa Falls on suspicion of multiple drug charges and cited Zelms for reckless driving - endangering safety and unreasonable and imprudent speed, as well as operation after revocation and failure to install an interlocking device.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Hampton woman leads authorities on high-speed chase

HAMPTON, Va. — Police said a woman led authorities on a vehicle pursuit across two cities Monday morning. At around 7:15 a.m., a Virginia Marine Officer saw a 2001 Dodge minivan traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.
HAMPTON, VA
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy