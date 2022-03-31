Best RC tank

These days, turbocharging has made supercharged engines all but obsolete, and with the exceptions of Hellcat-powered Stellantis products like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and some Jaguar Land Rover products, it's rare to find a mainstream production engine that utilizes the technology. Of course, the aftermarket scene realizes that, despite its complexity, a supercharger can produce phenomenal results. One of the first automakers to prove that it was worth exploring was Mercedes-Benz, which eventually used the tech in cars like the E55 AMG. No current Mercs make use of the concept anymore, and that's a shame because it was among the first to prove its benefits in motorsport, winning the Targa Florio in Sicily, Italy 100 years ago.
