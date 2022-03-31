ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers made and paid more in February

Cover picture for the articleThe Prices Received Index was up 7.4% from January and up 26% year-over-year. The Crop Production Index was up 9.3% on the month and up 17% on the year. The Livestock Production Index was up 1.4% on the month...

Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
Food & Wine

Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says

You probably don't need the USDA to tell you that food prices are up: You've likely been seeing it in the news and paying for it when you go to the grocery store or dine out. But if you're wondering just how bad things have gotten, the USDA is here to offer some perspective — and last week, their findings were that things are still getting worse.
The Independent

UK’s largest dairy warns supermarkets face milk shortages unless farmers are paid more

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
Times Daily

Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, prompting officials and farmers to acknowledge that, despite their best efforts, stopping the disease from infecting poultry is incredibly difficult. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Shropshire Star

Chicken farm will house 180,000 farms under plans set for approval

Plans to double the size of a chicken farm at a cost £1.5 million have been recommended for approval by planning officers. The number of broiler chickens, bred for meat, will increase to 180,000 under the plans for Wernhalog Farm in Llanfaredd, near Builth Wells. If approved at a...
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa farmers fear fertilizer shortage

Planting season is just around the corner for farmers, but there's already a lot of stress sprouting up. With Russia as a top fertilizer exporter and Ukraine as a top grain exporter, prices have shot to record highs in the past month and access is limited.
Cadrene Heslop

Rising Food Cost in America

The availability of food in America could get worse, says reports. After Thanksgiving, shoppers noticed price hikes and food product shortages in grocery stores. Meat prices are on the decline in local supermarkets. What a relief? The cost of poultry, eggs, fish, and meat fell by 0.4% between November to December. Here are the other dips on the meat aisle:
BBC

Farmers' pay: New payment schemes for NI farms announced

A policy which decides how farmers are paid post-Brexit has been announced by the agriculture minister. Farmers will receive an area-based Sustainability Payment, with farms of five hectares and over able to apply. Payments will be progressively capped above £60,000 per farm business. Smaller farms, three hectares and above,...
