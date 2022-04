Hudson Retiring from Xcel Energy, 38-year employee has served as president of Southwest Region Since 2014 David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas (SPS), is retiring on May 1 after 38 years of service to the company that include more than eight years guiding the company’s Southwest operations through a major expansion of the region’s power grid and clean energy resources, according to a news release. ...

