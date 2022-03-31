ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drexel, MO

Drexel, Missouri, man charged for assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol Riot

By Nick Sloan, Emily Rittman
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Drexel, Missouri, man has been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cale Clayton was arrested in Drexel...

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Whose Son Warned FBI Is Now a Convicted Criminal

An armed Texas militia member accused of leading a “vigilante mob” to breach the U.S. Capitol became the first Jan. 6 rioter to get convicted by a jury on Tuesday. Forty-nine-year-old Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all five counts against him, including bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds, as part of a MAGA mob that stormed the seat of the government to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. After the siege, Reffitt came home and threatened his two children to keep quiet about his involvement in the riots.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Former West Virginia legislator who stormed Capitol pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A former West Virginia Republican lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Derrick Evans was charged and arrested just two days after he joined rioters who attacked the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes formalizing Joe Biden’s win.
POLITICS
WISH-TV

Patriot, Indiana woman arrested in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities have arrested a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI says Nancy Barron, 46, surrendered to federal agents this morning on four charges related to the siege at the Capitol, which happened while lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - An Iraq war veteran who allegedly formed a militia he dubbed the "Proud Boys of North Texas" pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of assaulting or resisting police, a charge related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.
PUBLIC SAFETY

