Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has denied that the airline has hiked its flight prices for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, calling the accusations “completely untrue”.His comments come after the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, accused the budget carrier of increasing fares from Poland, where millions of Ukrainians have fled following Russian attacks on their country.“Completely untrue - we have very low fare flights coming to and from Poland,” said Mr O’Leary at the Cheltenham Festival racecourse on Wednesday.“All of the airports, we’ve checked into it, and all the flights are filling up and as they fill up they...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 17 DAYS AGO