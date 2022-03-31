ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Foxtrot Market expanding, entering new markets

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxtrot Market is doubling down on the Washington, D.C., metro area. Foxtrot, which describes itself as the “convenience store of the future,” will open four new locations in the DC region by the end of 2022. The locations will include the brand’s first storefront in Maryland, at shopping and dining destination...

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

POSaBIT Enters Two New Markets, Texas And Georgia

Provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQB:POSAF) (CSE:PBIT) has launched their point of sale and payments solution in two new markets: Texas and Georgia. These are the seventeenth and eighteenth states overall where a POSaBIT solution is active. “As a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Enters New Jersey Market

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ: GRIL) has signed a new Pokemoto franchise agreement for the Hoboken, New Jersey area. The agreement marks the first entry for Pokemoto into the New Jersey market. The Pokemoto franchise model requires an initial franchise fee of $25,000 per unit when the agreement is signed and...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Benzinga

Knightscope Continues Market Expansion With Silicon Valley Deployment

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has deployed another of its proprietary K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs") in California. The white and red K5 ASR is patrolling a Silicon Valley commercial real estate ("CRE") twin-tower office complex. The company noted that today's CRE tenants are looking for the latest security when they sign a lease package. Commercial property managers need security strategies designed to provide protection against the unique nature of today's threats while still providing convenience and flexibility; Knightscope shines in offering solutions to these demands. The company's smarter security strategy is efficient, fast and improves the overall security posture with less investment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Single Motor Polestar 2 Enters The U.S. Market

Polestar announced that the new entry-level version of the Polestar 2 model, powered by a single (front) motor, is now available for a test drive and ordering in the U.S. It was originally anticipated to enter the market in late 2021, according to the announcement of the 2022 model year in August 2021.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Business
State
Maryland State
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

What a loosening freight market means for CPG companies

The truck market is correcting. If you haven’t read the article that FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller wrote last week titled, “Just 3 years after 2019 trucking bloodbath, another is on the way,” I recommend starting there. For those who prefer a video format and/or want more detail, Fuller discusses his thesis on the most recent Loaded and Rolling episode.
RETAIL
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Bethesda Row#Barrel House Liquors#Nashvill
Entrepreneur

The Future Of Wellness Brands In India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The largest change in mindset that the 21st century has witnessed is probably the perception of wellness. Never in human history was wellness such a sought after outcome by such a large portion of the population. During most of human history, specific fitness and wellness activities have remained confined to specialist groups, while the remaining population thought of the impact of their lifestyle on their daily wellness as a natural occurrence.
LIFESTYLE
protocol.com

Retail will never be the same

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How Kohl’s overhauled its tech strategy to deal with shifts in shopping habits caused by the pandemic, a former Microsoft employee accused the company of overlooking bribery schemes, and it’s marketing magic all the way down. Spin up. Tech companies still...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Becker Logistics’ acquisition of Trek Freight disclosed 3 months later

Almost three months after Becker Logistics acquired fellow suburban Chicago 3PL Trek Freight Services, they’re telling the world about it. Becker said Monday it completed the acquisition of Trek on the final day of 2021. “In my world, you do not make these announcements right away because then you...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

TForce Logistics expands last-mile delivery service

TForce Logistics is expanding its dedicated last-mile delivery capacity in Toronto, opening a fourth facility in the region to handle e-commerce customers. The 8,140-square-foot Hamilton distribution center is located in Stoney Creek and will provide next-day service from the Highway 401 corridor from Hamilton down to Niagara Falls. “This expansion...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Ohio Capital Journal

First Energy dissolution? An historic opportunity to remove key player in corrupt political culture

We are out of time. Scientists are running out of words strong enough to convey the civilization-crushing urgency.  The world’s science community just issued a frighteningly stark warning: “Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future.”  UN Secretary General Guterres: ”I have seen […] The post First Energy dissolution? An historic opportunity to remove key player in corrupt political culture appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Sourcing Journal

Logistics Companies Scramble Amid Shanghai Covid Lockdowns

Click here to read the full article. Rising Covid-19 cases have restricted movement within the city as it carries out two stages of a lockdown aimed at stemming new infections. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Orders 110 More Volvo Electric Trucks for North AmericaAmerican Eagle Exec Talks 'Home Run' Supply Chain StrategyPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy