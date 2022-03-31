ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio to spend $10.5 million on ballistics tracing machines

By The Associated Press
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — State leaders on Thursday announced plans to spend $10.5 million on additional machines used to trace ballistic evidence from gun crimes. The spending increases from...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Ohio capital city to spend millions on upgraded bodycams

COLUMBUS — The mayor of Ohio's capital and largest city has announced a plan to spend nearly $19 million on upgraded police body-worn and in-cruiser cameras. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says the contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon includes more than 2,100 body-worn cameras and 450 in-car cameras. The cameras,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Intel details $50 million education investment in Ohio

Chipmaker Intel has revealed new details about a $100 million investment in semiconductor research in Ohio and nationally. The update follows the company's January announcement that it's investing $20 billion to build a factory in central Ohio in an attempt to help alleviate a global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

These 10 Ohio donors gave over $2.3 million

In Ohio politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $64.2 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Ohio state-level candidates...
OHIO STATE
