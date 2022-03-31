ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Shots fired at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose

By Anna Del Savio
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ueo_0evj7kFh00 Columbia County reported an 'officer-involved shooting' but did not say who fired the shots.

An officer-involved shooting took place at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, according to a Columbia County spokesperson.

The county spokesperson did not say if shots were fired by officers or civilians.

No officers were injured, according to the county.

The county did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

A witness told KOIN 6 News , a Pamplin media partner, that an argument between a man and employees at Grumpy's Towing had started and led to the employees calling police.

Grumpy's Towing is located within Scappoose city limits, but the county did not say what law enforcement agency responding officers were with.

The Scappoose Police Department directed questions to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 30 was temporarily closed near the business north of Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, but reopened before 11:30 a.m.

The incident is currently under investigation, the county said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight

126

Followers

1K+

Posts

8K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reports of shots fired in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says they responded to a report of shots fired. The incident happened in the 50 block of 12th Street South around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, and also found shell casings on the ground nearby.
FARGO, ND
WSMV

Shots fired at 604 Frith Drive

The Williamson County School board is holding a meeting Monday night to discuss how textbooks and teaching material will be chosen. Police are investigating a shooting that led to a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. Sunday evening news update from News4. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Williamson County School...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
NOLA.com

Man shot while towing vehicle from the I-10 service road, police say

A 36-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon as he, his friend and a tow truck driver were moving a vehicle off the I-10 service road, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 8500 block of the north I-10 service road at around 5:19 p.m. The trio was trying to move a car when a Honda Accord pulled up and an occupant opened fire, police said. The victim went to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in a private vehicle. No other information was immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scappoose, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Scappoose, OR
Columbia County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Shots fired at LaGrange home

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Troup County deputies responded to a report of bullet holes in the front door of a local residence. On March 22 at 9:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Thrash Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a bullet hole that went entirely through the front door […]
LAGRANGE, GA
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Towing#City Limits#Koin 6 News
FOX 2

Shots fired at sheriff’s deputies near Steelville

ST. LOUIS –Authorities in Crawford County appear to be in a standoff in a neighborhood south of Steelville Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office says shots were fired at deputies in the area of Valley Side Rd., south of Steelville near the Anderson Memorial Conservation Area. One person is barricaded inside a home in the area. […]
STEELVILLE, MO
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired in Lehigh Acres neighborhood

People in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood say they woke up to the sound of gunshots. This happened along East Cleveland Avenue, just off of Leeland Blvd at around 1 a.m. on Monday. Neighbors there say they heard dozens of gunshots. In a video obtained by WINK News, you can see...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YourErie

Tow truck catches fire on I-90

Video curtesy of Tyler Youschak. Just before 9 p.m. on March 21., crews from Platea Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tow truck fire on I-90. The incident was located at the 13 MM of I-90 westbound near the Beckman Road overpass. Upon arrival crews found a fully involved flatbed tow truck with the individual […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD responds to shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON – No one is injured after Madison police officers were called to the city’s southeast side late Wednesday night. According to officials with the Madison Police Department, officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Eagle’s Perch Drive after receiving tips that shots had been fired and a vehicle had sped away. ﻿ Officers found at...
MADISON, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Police respond to shots fired in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Scottsbluff Police Department investigated a shots fired incident at the 1900 block of 6th Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Kevin Spencer says there were five to six shots fired into a residence, but no injuries have been reported. Investigators are seeking information about two subjects seen in the area just prior to and immediately following the shooting.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Man arrested for aggravated menacing

The Scappoose Police Department gives a rundown of some calls for service from Feb. 25-March 1, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
actionnews5.com

Shots fired at Memphis Police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for suspects they say fired at an officer Tuesday night. That officer was not hurt and we are told that no officers fired back at the suspects. this happened around 8:30 p.m. on Henrietta Road near Raleigh Lagrange in Memphis. We saw...
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
126
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy