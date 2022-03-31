Shots fired at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose

Columbia County reported an 'officer-involved shooting' but did not say who fired the shots.

An officer-involved shooting took place at Grumpy's Towing in Scappoose around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, according to a Columbia County spokesperson.

The county spokesperson did not say if shots were fired by officers or civilians.

No officers were injured, according to the county.

The county did not say if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

A witness told KOIN 6 News , a Pamplin media partner, that an argument between a man and employees at Grumpy's Towing had started and led to the employees calling police.

Grumpy's Towing is located within Scappoose city limits, but the county did not say what law enforcement agency responding officers were with.

The Scappoose Police Department directed questions to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 30 was temporarily closed near the business north of Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, but reopened before 11:30 a.m.

The incident is currently under investigation, the county said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.