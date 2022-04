Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO