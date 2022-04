Due to observed rising levels of global warming, spirited debate around climate change has dominated conversation at local, state and national levels for well over a decade. The University has responded to the increased threat of global warming by incorporating new technology aimed towards energy sustainability. Among the crowded field of clean energy techniques that have been implemented, solar power has emerged as one of the most recent examples of the University’s strides towards reducing its carbon footprint.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO