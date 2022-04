Bruce Willis was having cognitive issues on the set of his recent films, and was unable to remember his lines before his family stepped in “to take care of him,” a source told Page Six. On Wednesday, Willis’ family announced that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will step away from his decades-long career. There was buzz last year that Willis was having issues on productions dating back to 2020 when the busy former “Pulp Fiction” star was making a string of mostly B action movies with titles such as “American Siege,” “Survive the Game,” “Cosmic Sin” and “Hard Kill.”...

