Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.

GUERNSEY, WY ・ 16 DAYS AGO