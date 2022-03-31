Severe Weather Statement issued for Snyder by NWS

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe thunderstorms for much of the area late Monday night beginning just before midnight. Primary threats are damaging wind gusts, a brief tornado and large hail. Widespread thunderstorms continue to ramp up Tuesday and some of these could turn strong or possibly reach severe limits. Right now, most of the thunderstorm action looks to arrive during the morning hours and extend through-mid afternoon. Keep in mind, the timing of this forecast is not set in stone. We will update you to all changes to timing and intensity. Download our free NBC 15 weather app. That way, if you can't watch us on air or online you can stay up to date on the go through your phone. Just go to the app store or google play and type in WPMI WX.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO