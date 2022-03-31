ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Hill, ME

Hospitals relax COVID-19 visitor policies

By News Team
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH – Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals have updated their visitation policies to allow greater access. “The hospitals have waited for a time to safely allow visitors...

beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
HEALTH SERVICES
Times-Republican

UnityPoint Health relaxes visitor guidelines

UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital and clinics, effective March 22. · No restriction on the number of visitors for medical and surgical inpatients. · 2 visitors per stay allowed in ambulatory surgery. · 2...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
ABC4

Intermountain Healthcare relaxes visitor guidelines due to lower COVID rates

UTAH (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases slowly decline in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare will be relaxing certain visitor guidelines at hospitals and clinics beginning March 18. “We’re proceeding with caution,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician. “Even in a period of lower COVID transmission, there is still risk of transmission of COVID to […]
UTAH STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals face severe pharmacy technician shortage, surveys show

Pharmacy technicians are in short supply at hospitals and health systems, with nearly 1 in 10 organizations reporting they had lost at least 41 percent of these workers, according to new American Society of Health System Pharmacists surveys released March 15. The society, which has more than 60,000 members, including...
HEALTH SERVICES
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
PennLive.com

Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. Some clinics have started testing and treating patients in one visit, an initiative that President Joe Biden’s administration recently touted.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Times

Health care workers cared for us, now it’s our turn

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been life-changing for so many, arguably the greatest toll has been on our health care workforce. It’s no secret that our nation’s doctors, nurses’ aides, and all hospital personnel have stepped up in heroic ways during the pandemic, treating and healing sick patients and preventing healthy ones from contracting the virus. But, even before the pandemic began, our health care heroes had been quietly dealing with the mental toll of saving lives, and often, facing the trauma of losing them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

3 reasons physicians resist telehealth

Telehealth usage has boomed throughout the pandemic, but many physicians are unsure about its sustainability. Here are three key reasons some physicians are reluctant to adopt the care delivery model. Payer trouble. Many states are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and dropping public health emergency designations, moves that affect payers' decisions on...
GREENSBURG, PA
operawire.com

Opera Colorado Relaxes COVID-19 Mandates

Opera Colorado has announced new COVID-19 guidelines. The company noted that starting on March 14, Opera Colorado patrons will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine, a negative test, or wear a mask while attending Opera Colorado performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House or at other venues in the community.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Some COVID-19 patients take weeks to recover consciousness

In yet another sign that severe COVID-19 is tough to recover from, a new study shows that some survivors who required mechanical ventilation take days or even weeks to regain consciousness after sedation is halted and their breathing tube is removed. For the study, the researchers analyzed data on 795...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Why the VA wants to make mental telehealth for veterans permanent

The VA wants to make telephone mental healthcare appointments permanent to better serve veterans reluctant to receive in-person care, Military.com reported March 17. VA facilities can have triggers that could deter some from receiving mental health support, according to the article. These include the presence of military paraphernalia and fellow service members.
MILITARY
MedicalXpress

Follow-up prevents repeat emergency department visits for kids with asthma

Follow-up care after an asthma-related visit to the emergency department (ED) may help prevent future ED visits for children, a new study led by UC San Francisco researchers found. Past studies on the relationship between asthma-related ED visits and follow-up found either no protective effect, or that follow-up was paradoxically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KYUK

Masks become optional at LKSD schools. Other COVID-19 policies relaxed

Masks will be optional starting March 28 at Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) schools. In a special meeting on March 22, the school board relaxed its masking policy, as well as a number of other COVID-19-related policies. LKSD’s new policy to make masks optional is supported by the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health...

