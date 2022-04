Maine is one of a handful of states on the cutting edge when it comes to finally legalizing marijuana use for recreational use, medical use, and retail sale of marijuana. These days as soon as a retail space opens up a cannabis shop seems to move in. They’re everywhere. And the majority of these shops leave the stereotype of burnout hippie stoner behind. I remember the first time I drove by Highbrow in Manchester. At first glance, simply with the sign, I thought it could have been a gentleman’s club, a skilled builder, or a restaurant.

MAINE STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO