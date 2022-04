Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now. Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO