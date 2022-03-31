22-year-old identified as Chesterfield shooting murder suspect after death of woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have released the identity of the victim of a shooting late Wednesday night and the suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident.

Chesterfield police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane shortly after midnight Wednesday, where they discovered 27-year-old Chesterfield resident Madison Hudson, who had been shot several times.

Hudson was taken to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dinwiddie County resident Zachary Murry on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

22-year-old Dinwiddie County resident Zachary Murry (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police said their investigation indicates that Murry shot Hudson during an altercation outside the house on Alfalfa lane. According to police, both individuals did know each other.

Murray is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.

Police ask for anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.