Director Lee Daniels and actress Mo’Nique have buried the hatchet after years of feuding following their 2009 critically-acclaimed film, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire.” “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said to the comedian on-stage during her “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” event at St. George Theatre in Staten Island Friday night. As the stand-up appeared to become emotional within the footage, Daniels continued, “Y’all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … That was God working, through both of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO