MASON CITY — Two incumbents on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be facing each other in this June’s Republican primary due to redistricting. Tim Latham and Chris Watts were both elected to the board six years ago, Latham into the current First District with Watts into the current Third District. The supervisors in February approved a redistricting plan starting next year that has Latham and Watts currently living in the new First District, which includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO