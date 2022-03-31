Killeen police seeking person of interest in shooting that injured 3, child

Killeen police are trying to identify a person of interest in a shooting that sent three to the hospital and seriously injured a 10-year-old boy.

On Saturday, March 19 officers responded to the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue. Police said three people were located suffering from gunshot wounds.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a green Ford Mustang, occupied by three persons, was traveling near Dunn Avenue and 8th Street when shots were fired," said police. "They continued to travel westbound on Dunn Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle at College Street and struck a parked gray car."

Additionally, a 10-year-old bystander was seriously injured after the victim's vehicle struck the child who was standing between two vehicles.

"The child was airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital," said police at the time. "He is currently listed in stable condition."

Anyone who may recognize the individual, or has any information about this shooting investigation, is asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.