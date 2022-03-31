ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

8 arrested after search at house owned by Blackfeet chairman

By Associated Press
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

BROWNING (AP) — A federal search warrant executed at a residence owned by the chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council on Thursday led to eight people being taken into tribal custody, four for allegedly selling the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, tribal law enforcement said.

Last week, the tribe declared a state of emergency after the northwestern Montana reservation saw four deaths and 17 drug overdoses over the period of a week earlier this month.

Tribal Chairman Timothy Davis was not among those arrested or charged, Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor Josh Lamson told the Missoulian.

Lamson told the Great Falls Tribune he did not believe Davis was present while the search warrant was executed by tribal officers and FBI agents.

Four people were arrested on tribal warrants for selling a small amount of fentanyl to a witness in an ongoing investigation, Lamson said. Other arrests were based on what was found during the search of the house, he said.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Tribal courts can hear misdemeanor charges. If federal charges are warranted, they would have to go through the indictment process.

Experts say fentanyl has been a top driver of growing numbers of overdose deaths across the U.S.

Comments / 2

Harlan Racine
2d ago

What is the FBI doing if it is tribal charges and not federal felonies, no wonder these pushers and junkies don't care, there are no real threat to them. tribal charges, tribal court right back out on the street doing business as usual.

Reply
4
Related
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browning, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Browning, MT
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#House#Ap#Blackfeet Tribal#Missoulian#The Great Falls Tribune
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
790
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy