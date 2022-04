SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man who died after a crash in Greenwood late Wednesday afternoon. A crash at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 80 and State Hwy 51 just before 5:00 p.m. claimed the life of 69-year-old David Caraway of Shongaloo. He was driving a motorcycle through the intersection when he was struck by another vehicle. Caraway was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died 30 minutes later.

