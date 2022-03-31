ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA Rep. Waters Tells Homeless People To “Go Home”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — A Democratic congresswoman is getting some blow back after attending a heated event near a Los Angeles...

Mark Gullerud
2d ago

The person who needs to go home is Maxine Waters. She doesn't benefit the government and the people it governs. Rather she is a hindrance. So Maxine, step down from government and go home.

roq
2d ago

Did she threaten the reporter for writing this story! “You’ll hurt yourself”? It sure sounded like a threat… those people were executing their constitutional rights by being there and Maxi didn’t like that? Wasn’t she the one that was telling people push back against th establishment?

Kelly. M.
2d ago

It is high time to vote that old crackpot out of office!

